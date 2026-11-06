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🐶 Sweet Bonded Shih Tzu Pair Ready for Adoption in Clarksville
Two very special Shih Tzus in Clarksville, IN are looking for a loving home together. They’re a bonded brother–sister pair who recently lost their dad and now need a new family to love.
Charlie
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with gray/silver (listed in one post as white with brown)
- Weight: About 16 lbs
- Status: Spayed, current on shots, on Simparica
- Grooming: Professionally groomed every 6 weeks
- Good with kids: Yes, does well with older children
- Good with cats: Unknown
- Bonded pair: Must be adopted together with Apollo
- Shelter/Rescue: Purrfect Friends for Adoption, Inc.
- Contact: (812) 786-5800
Charlie is described as a little "teddy bear" and a total love bug. She’s closely bonded to her brother Apollo, and they comfort each other after losing their previous owner.
👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Apollo
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Weight: About 23 lbs
- Status: Neutered, current on shots, on Simparica
- Grooming: Professionally groomed every 6 weeks
- Good with kids: Yes, does well with older children
- Good with cats: Unknown
- Bonded pair: Must be adopted together with Charlie
- Shelter/Rescue: Purrfect Friends for Adoption, Inc.
- Contact: (812) 786-5800
Apollo is Charlie’s bigger brother and best friend. They are described as "nothing but love machines" and need a home that will keep them together for life.
👉 Meet Apollo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Southern Indiana/Louisville area and can open your heart and home to a bonded pair, please reach out to Purrfect Friends for Adoption, Inc. at (812) 786-5800 and ask about Charlie and Apollo.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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