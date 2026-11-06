🐶 Sweet Bonded Shih Tzu Pair Ready for Adoption in Clarksville

Two very special Shih Tzus in Clarksville, IN are looking for a loving home together. They’re a bonded brother–sister pair who recently lost their dad and now need a new family to love.

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Female

Color: White with gray/silver (listed in one post as white with brown)

White with gray/silver (listed in one post as white with brown) Weight: About 16 lbs

About Status: Spayed , current on shots, on Simparica

, current on shots, on Grooming: Professionally groomed every 6 weeks

Professionally groomed every 6 weeks Good with kids: Yes, does well with older children

Yes, does well with Good with cats: Unknown

Bonded pair: Must be adopted together with Apollo

Must be adopted Shelter/Rescue: Purrfect Friends for Adoption, Inc.

Contact: (812) 786-5800

Charlie is described as a little "teddy bear" and a total love bug. She’s closely bonded to her brother Apollo, and they comfort each other after losing their previous owner.

👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Weight: About 23 lbs

About Status: Neutered , current on shots, on Simparica

, current on shots, on Grooming: Professionally groomed every 6 weeks

Professionally groomed every 6 weeks Good with kids: Yes, does well with older children

Yes, does well with Good with cats: Unknown

Bonded pair: Must be adopted together with Charlie

Must be adopted Shelter/Rescue: Purrfect Friends for Adoption, Inc.

Contact: (812) 786-5800

Apollo is Charlie’s bigger brother and best friend. They are described as "nothing but love machines" and need a home that will keep them together for life.

👉 Meet Apollo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Southern Indiana/Louisville area and can open your heart and home to a bonded pair, please reach out to Purrfect Friends for Adoption, Inc. at (812) 786-5800 and ask about Charlie and Apollo.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.