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Clarksville

🐶 Sweet Bonded Shih Tzu Pair Ready for Adoption in Clarksville

8 days ago

Two very special Shih Tzus in Clarksville, IN are looking for a loving home together. They’re a bonded brother–sister pair who recently lost their dad and now need a new family to love.

Charlie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qeiaL_1GoR4imy00
  • Breed: Shih Tzu mix
  • Age: Adult (about 4 years)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White with gray/silver (listed in one post as white with brown)
  • Weight: About 16 lbs
  • Status: Spayed, current on shots, on Simparica
  • Grooming: Professionally groomed every 6 weeks
  • Good with kids: Yes, does well with older children
  • Good with cats: Unknown
  • Bonded pair: Must be adopted together with Apollo
  • Shelter/Rescue: Purrfect Friends for Adoption, Inc.
  • Contact: (812) 786-5800

Charlie is described as a little "teddy bear" and a total love bug. She’s closely bonded to her brother Apollo, and they comfort each other after losing their previous owner.

👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Apollo

  • Breed: Shih Tzu mix
  • Age: Adult (about 4 years)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with gray/silver
  • Weight: About 23 lbs
  • Status: Neutered, current on shots, on Simparica
  • Grooming: Professionally groomed every 6 weeks
  • Good with kids: Yes, does well with older children
  • Good with cats: Unknown
  • Bonded pair: Must be adopted together with Charlie
  • Shelter/Rescue: Purrfect Friends for Adoption, Inc.
  • Contact: (812) 786-5800

Apollo is Charlie’s bigger brother and best friend. They are described as "nothing but love machines" and need a home that will keep them together for life.

👉 Meet Apollo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Southern Indiana/Louisville area and can open your heart and home to a bonded pair, please reach out to Purrfect Friends for Adoption, Inc. at (812) 786-5800 and ask about Charlie and Apollo.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

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