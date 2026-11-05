🍽️ Jeffersonville IN: Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now

Jeffersonville’s food scene is busy right now, from late-night drive-thrus to senior living and big-name brands. If you’re ready to work hard and grow, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Jaggers Restaurant Careers (part of Texas Roadhouse)

Jaggers Restaurant Careers (part of Texas Roadhouse) Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Prep fresh, scratch-made burgers, chicken, salads, and more while keeping the kitchen clean and organized. This role comes with weekly pay, formal training, and, after a year, access to a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, and paid vacation.

Employer: Riverbend (Sonida Senior Living)

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Pay: Not listed

Lead food and beverage service for an assisted living & memory care community, making sure meals are tasty, on time, and well-presented. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of food service supervision and want flexible scheduling, PTO from day one, health benefits, 401k with match, and paid training.

Employer: Zaxby’s – Jeffersonville

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: Up to $20/hour, including late-night differential

Run the restaurant late at night, leading a small team and keeping the drive-thru moving until 3:00 a.m. If you’re dependable with strong restaurant skills and like working nights, this offers up to $20/hr, healthcare benefits, PTO, and free meals while working.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + performance bonuses)

Oversee daily operations in a busy, fast-paced Shack—training the team, driving great service, and keeping everything running smoothly. Ideal if you have 2–3 years of restaurant management experience and want weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: META, Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$19.00 per hour

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, cleaning work areas, and handling trash and supplies. No experience is required, and you’ll get $18–$19/hr, benefits, paid time off, holidays, tuition reimbursement, 401k, and training.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.