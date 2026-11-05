🚔 Multiple Security & Loss Prevention Jobs in Jeffersonville, IN

Jeffersonville has several steady security openings right now, from retail loss prevention to full-time patrol roles with set schedules and benefits.

Here are some solid options if you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Jeffersonville, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.63/hour

Schedule: Tue–Sat, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Tue–Sat, Why it’s worth a look: Afternoon/evening patrol at a tech/media/telecom site, focused on visible patrols, responding to incidents, and strong customer service. Includes paid training and access to health, dental, vision, and retirement benefits.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Jeffersonville, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.63/hour

Schedule: Mon–Wed, Sat–Sun, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM (overnights)

Mon–Wed, Sat–Sun, (overnights) Why it’s worth a look: Night shift role at a technology-focused site, ideal if you like quieter hours. You’ll patrol the facility, watch access points, and document activity while earning full-time pay and benefits.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Jeffersonville, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.63/hour

Schedule: Mon, Thu–Sun, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Mon, Thu–Sun, Why it’s worth a look: Focuses on emergency readiness and patrol at a tech/media/telecom location. Good fit if you like staying prepared, writing clear reports, and working a consistent afternoon/evening shift.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Jeffersonville, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.63/hour

Schedule: Mon, Thu–Sun, 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Mon, Thu–Sun, Why it’s worth a look: Day-shift patrol role with an emphasis on first aid support at a tech-focused site. Great if you prefer mornings and have (or want to get) CPR/First Aid training, plus you get full-time benefits.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Jeffersonville, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.33/hour

Schedule: Thu–Sun, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Thu–Sun, Why it’s worth a look: Access control role at a logistics and distribution site. You’ll check IDs, manage entry for trucks and visitors, and patrol loading and parking areas—steady hours with benefits.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Jeffersonville, IN (multiple stores in the area)

Jeffersonville, IN (multiple stores in the area) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Competitive wages (exact amount not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Undercover, floor-walking loss prevention role for someone with at least 1 year of LP experience. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, holiday pay, and store discount.

If one of these fits your schedule, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.