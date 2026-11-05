🚚 Jeffersonville, IN Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Jeffersonville’s logistics scene is busy right now, with warehouses and fleets running full speed. If you like fast-paced work and keeping things moving, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sazerac Company

Sazerac Company Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m. )

(Monday–Friday, ) Salary: Not listed

Help keep Sazerac’s transportation running smoothly by coordinating loads, pickups, and deliveries and handling shipping paperwork (BOLs, PODs, manifests, invoices). This role is great if you have 2+ years of experience, are organized, and like working with drivers, carriers, and internal teams in a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time (1st Shift, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. )

(1st Shift, Monday–Friday, ) Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay + full benefits, including health, 401(k), and more)

Lead day-to-day warehouse operations, from scheduling and coaching your team to keeping quality and safety on point. This is a solid fit if you have 2+ years of relevant experience, can work some overtime when needed, and want a path to grow in 3PL and supply chain leadership.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.