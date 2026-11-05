👔 Jeffersonville, IN: Multiple Management & Leadership Roles Open Now

Jeffersonville’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in logistics and construction. If you’ve got operations or project experience, there are some strong options to check out this week.

Employer: Kenco Group

Kenco Group Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead an entire distribution center for a major 3PL, owning safety, KPIs, P&L, and customer relationships. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years in warehouse/distribution leadership, enjoy building teams, and like driving continuous improvement and lean initiatives.

Employer: CTDI

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role managing a major customer program in a fast-paced engineering/repair/logistics operation. You’ll be the primary contact for the customer, track performance, coordinate across Operations/IT/Quality, and need 5–10 years of program/project/operations management plus supply chain experience.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)

Employer: Denton Floyd Real Estate Group (Forge Construction)

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Compensation based on experience

Own the project schedules for ground-up multifamily and mixed-use builds, from precon through closeout. Great fit if you have 5–7 years of CPM scheduling (Primavera P6) and want a mix of office work and site visits with a solid benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.