🛒 Jeffersonville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Jeffersonville has a solid mix of retail and customer-facing roles right now, from gas stations to wireless stores. If you like talking to people and staying busy on your feet, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, PTO, stock purchase plan & 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical, dental, vision, tuition assistance

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and over the phone, handle the register, and support basic car services like wiper installs and battery tests. Great fit if you enjoy cars, like a mix of customer service and hands-on tasks, and want room to grow.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, 401(k), PTO, health coverage, holiday premium pay, monthly bonus potential, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance

Step into convenience store management, helping lead the team, handle cash and fuel transactions, and keep the store running smoothly. Good for someone with retail or supervisory experience who wants clear advancement paths and steady hours.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick/personal pay, employee discount, life and LTD insurance, flexible spending plan, holiday pay

Big-box retail leadership role where you help run the store, make business decisions, and support a large team. Ideal if you already have big-box management experience and are open to relocation for future promotions.

Employer: Rymco LLC (Cricket Wireless Authorized Retailer)

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Earn up to $20/hour base + commissions (top advocates up to $28/hour), health, dental & vision, PTO, employee discounts, paid training

Front-line sales role helping customers pick wireless plans, phones, and accessories while hitting personal and store sales goals. Great if you’re outgoing, like a competitive environment, and want commission on top of hourly pay.

Employer: Rymco LLC (Cricket Wireless Authorized Retailer)

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Earn up to $20/hour base + commissions (top advocates up to $28/hour), health, dental & vision, PTO, employee discounts, paid training

Similar to the Wireless Retail Sales Advocate role, but bilingual English/Spanish is required, and you’ll use both languages to serve customers. Strong pick if you want to turn your language skills into higher-earning sales work.

Employer: Rymco LLC (Cricket Wireless Authorized Retailer)

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Earn up to $24/hour base + personal commissions + monthly store bonuses, health, dental & vision, PTO, employee discounts, paid training

Lead a wireless retail team, drive store performance, and coach sales advocates while still selling on the floor. Best for someone with solid sales and customer service experience who’s ready to manage people and chase bigger bonuses.

Employer: PPDG, LLC (Property Management Group)

Location: Jeffersonville, IN (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $17.00 per hour

Help a large property management group with showings, leasing apartments, rent collection, and tenant communication. Good for organized, people-focused candidates who are comfortable with high call volume and have a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.