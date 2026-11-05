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Jeff
🔧 Jeffersonville IN Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Jeffersonville has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hospital housekeeping leadership to warehouse sanitation and even pet care. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe, these are worth a look.
Site Supervisor
- Employer: SBM Management Services, LP
- Location: Jeffersonville, IN
- Salary: $57,000–$60,000 per year
- Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 6:00am–6:00pm; schedule may vary)
- Why it’s appealing: Lead a team that keeps facilities clean and OSHA-compliant, while handling inspections, training, and safety checks. Good fit if you have 6–12 months of related experience and want a step up into supervision with comprehensive benefits.
Warehouse Sanitation
- Employer: Ryder (Supply Chain Solutions/System)
- Location: Jeffersonville, IN
- Salary: $18.79 per hour, paid weekly
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Why it’s appealing: Keep a modern warehouse clean and “tour ready” by cleaning restrooms, offices, floors, and exterior areas, plus light maintenance like painting. Comes with paid training, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO, 401(k) with match, stock discount, and employee discounts on lots of everyday items.
Dog Bather and Dryer
- Employer: BARK AVENUE PET SALON
- Location: Jeffersonville, IN
- Salary: $350–$500 per week
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Why it’s appealing: Work in a fun, upbeat salon bathing, drying, and brushing dogs of all sizes while helping keep the space clean and organized. Experience is a plus but not required, and there’s a flexible schedule if you just love being around dogs.
EVS Assistant Director
- Employer: HHS at Norton Clark Hospital
- Location: Jeffersonville, IN
- Salary: $57,000 per year
- Type: Full-time, evening shift
- Why it’s appealing: Help lead the hospital housekeeping team, handle training, scheduling, inspections, and data to keep patient areas clean and safe. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and clear promotion paths, often to director within about two years.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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