🔧 Jeffersonville IN Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Jeffersonville has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hospital housekeeping leadership to warehouse sanitation and even pet care. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Salary: $57,000–$60,000 per year

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 6:00am–6:00pm; schedule may vary)

(Monday–Friday, 6:00am–6:00pm; schedule may vary) Why it’s appealing: Lead a team that keeps facilities clean and OSHA-compliant, while handling inspections, training, and safety checks. Good fit if you have 6–12 months of related experience and want a step up into supervision with comprehensive benefits.

Employer: Ryder (Supply Chain Solutions/System)

Ryder (Supply Chain Solutions/System) Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Salary: $18.79 per hour , paid weekly

, paid weekly Type: Full-time, permanent

Why it’s appealing: Keep a modern warehouse clean and “tour ready” by cleaning restrooms, offices, floors, and exterior areas, plus light maintenance like painting. Comes with paid training, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO, 401(k) with match, stock discount, and employee discounts on lots of everyday items.

Employer: BARK AVENUE PET SALON

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Salary: $350–$500 per week

Type: Full-time, in-person

Why it’s appealing: Work in a fun, upbeat salon bathing, drying, and brushing dogs of all sizes while helping keep the space clean and organized. Experience is a plus but not required, and there’s a flexible schedule if you just love being around dogs.

Employer: HHS at Norton Clark Hospital

at Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Salary: $57,000 per year

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Why it’s appealing: Help lead the hospital housekeeping team, handle training, scheduling, inspections, and data to keep patient areas clean and safe. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and clear promotion paths, often to director within about two years.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.