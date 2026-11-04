🛒 Jeffersonville Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Jeffersonville has some solid customer-facing roles right now, from front-line retail to leading full contact center teams. If you like helping people and keeping things running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour base, up to $22.50/hour with commission and incentives

Be the face of Spectrum in-store, helping customers with internet, TV, and mobile services while earning hourly pay plus commission. This role is great if you enjoy tech, sales goals, and a fast-paced retail setting with perks like free and discounted services.

Employer: Global Payments Inc.

Location: Jeffersonville, IN (Hybrid – Tues–Thurs onsite)

Type: Full-time

Lead a team that supports high-value business clients in a busy contact center environment. This is a good fit if you have 3–5 years of leadership experience, like coaching reps, tracking performance metrics, and improving customer service processes.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 1655 E 10th St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Type: Full-time

Step into a leadership track at a busy convenience store, learning how to run staffing, inventory, cash control, and customer service. Ideal if you have some retail background and want to grow into full store management with hands-on training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.