🏥 Jeffersontown, KY Healthcare: Multiple Local Openings

Jeffersontown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from human rehab to animal care. Here are a few solid local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: Jeffersontown, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead nursing care on an inpatient rehab unit or shift, guiding a team to deliver high-quality, compassionate care. Good fit if you have strong clinical judgment, experience supervising nurses, and like coordinating staffing and workflow.

Employer: Jeffersontown Rehabilitation (managed by ClearView Healthcare Management)

(managed by ClearView Healthcare Management) Location: Jeffersontown, KY

Type: PRN / As needed

Salary: Not listed

Work in a supportive, in-house therapy team helping residents build strength, mobility, and confidence. Great if you want flexible PRN hours, close teamwork with PTs, and a role focused on direct patient care and progress.

Employer: Hopewell Animal Hospital

Location: Jeffersontown, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Fast-paced small animal hospital in a newer facility, now with three doctors and a mix of wellness and surgical cases. Offers paid holidays, PTO, health/dental/vision, retirement match, and staff discounts on vet care—ideal if you’re an experienced tech who loves both pets and variety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have more than one opening behind each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.