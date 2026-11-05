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🏥 Jeffersontown, KY Healthcare: Multiple Local Openings
Jeffersontown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from human rehab to animal care. Here are a few solid local roles worth a look this week.
Nurse Manager
- Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
- Location: Jeffersontown, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead nursing care on an inpatient rehab unit or shift, guiding a team to deliver high-quality, compassionate care. Good fit if you have strong clinical judgment, experience supervising nurses, and like coordinating staffing and workflow.
PRN Physical Therapist Assistant
- Employer: Jeffersontown Rehabilitation (managed by ClearView Healthcare Management)
- Location: Jeffersontown, KY
- Type: PRN / As needed
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a supportive, in-house therapy team helping residents build strength, mobility, and confidence. Great if you want flexible PRN hours, close teamwork with PTs, and a role focused on direct patient care and progress.
Veterinary Technician
- Employer: Hopewell Animal Hospital
- Location: Jeffersontown, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)
Fast-paced small animal hospital in a newer facility, now with three doctors and a mix of wellness and surgical cases. Offers paid holidays, PTO, health/dental/vision, retirement match, and staff discounts on vet care—ideal if you’re an experienced tech who loves both pets and variety.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have more than one opening behind each posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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