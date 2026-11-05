📢 Jefferson Primary names October Citizens of the Month

📢 Jefferson Primary honors October “Citizens of the Month”

Jefferson Primary School recently celebrated its October Jaguar Citizens of the Month, tying into the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports plan.

Principal Valerie Capitulo-Saide said these students earned medals and certificates for showing the school’s core values of being safe, responsible, respectful, and kind all month long.

Honored students were: Alisson, Aspen, Benjamin, Bennett, Brodie, Daniela, Denzel, Laureline, Leah, Lucas, Lyric, Roberto, Ryan, Sophie, and Yacob.

The school also recognized one standout class from each grade for great behavior during lunch and recess. These classes received the Golden Spatula Trophy and a certificate:

Kindergarten: Samantha Vides

Samantha Vides Grade 1: Kara Castelli

Kara Castelli Grade 2: Olivia Russell and Emily Bifulco

Olivia Russell and Emily Bifulco Grade 3: Camila Filpo

Families can join the celebration by congratulating these students and continuing to encourage Jefferson’s values at home.