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📢 2-minute survey on how you get Jefferson Township news
11 days ago
📢 Township wants your input on how you get local news
Jefferson Township is asking residents to fill out a short Community Communications Survey.
The survey takes about 2 minutes and will help the Township understand:
- Where you get your local news
- How you prefer to receive announcements, updates, and information from the Township
If you live in Jefferson Township, please take a moment to complete the survey so the Township can share news in the ways that work best for you and your household.
More Info: Community Communications Survey • Jefferson Townsh...
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