📢 Township wants your input on how you get local news

Jefferson Township is asking residents to fill out a short Community Communications Survey.

The survey takes about 2 minutes and will help the Township understand:

Where you get your local news

How you prefer to receive announcements, updates, and information from the Township

If you live in Jefferson Township, please take a moment to complete the survey so the Township can share news in the ways that work best for you and your household.