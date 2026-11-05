🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Jefferson, WI

Looking for a new four-legged friend in Jefferson, WI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Jefferson County for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Society of Jefferson County

Phone: (920) 674-2048

Good with dogs: Has done well with another dog

Has done well with another dog Good with cats: No known experience

No known experience Good with kids: No known experience

Winnie is a young terrier mix who has already shown she can do well with another dog. Her full personality and history are still being learned by the shelter, so check in with them for the latest details.

👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard mix)

Poodle (Standard mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Society of Jefferson County

Phone: (920) 674-2048

Good with dogs: Has done well with another dog

Has done well with another dog Good with cats: No known experience

No known experience Good with kids: No known experience

Boba is a young standard poodle mix with a lovely white coat. She has done well with another dog and is still being evaluated, so the shelter will have more information soon about her needs and ideal home.

👉 Meet Boba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Humane Society of Jefferson County

Phone: (920) 674-2048

Good with dogs: Has done well with dogs

Has done well with dogs Good with cats: Has done well with cats

Has done well with cats Good with kids: Has done well with kids

Blair is a young puppy who has already done well with dogs, cats, and kids, making her a great candidate for a busy family home. The shelter is still learning more about her, so reach out for the latest updates.

👉 Meet Blair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Jefferson, WI area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call the Humane Society of Jefferson County at (920) 674-2048 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.