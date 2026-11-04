🐶 Loyal Jefferson Dogs Ready to Join Your Family

Looking for a new best friend in Jefferson, WI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Jefferson County for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Cane Corso mix

Cane Corso mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Society of Jefferson County

Phone: (920) 674-2048

Notes from the shelter:

Has done well with other dogs once she’s comfortable

No known experience with cats or kids yet

More information coming soon from the shelter

If you’re interested in a strong, steady companion and can give Bella Rose time to settle in, she may be a great match.

👉 Meet Bella Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Society of Jefferson County

Phone: (920) 674-2048

Notes from the shelter:

Has done well with another dog

No known experience with cats or kids

More information coming soon from the shelter

LaLa has already shown she can get along with another dog, and she’s hoping for a home that will help her continue to blossom.

👉 Meet LaLa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Society of Jefferson County

Phone: (920) 674-2048

Notes from the shelter:

Has done well with another dog

No known experience with cats or kids

More information coming soon from the shelter

Barton is looking for a family who will give him patience, structure, and love as he settles into home life.

👉 Meet Barton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jefferson, WI, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Jefferson County or calling (920) 674-2048 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find the homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.