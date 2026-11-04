undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Loyal Jefferson Dogs Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new best friend in Jefferson, WI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Jefferson County for someone to bring them home and love them.
Bella Rose
- Breed: Cane Corso mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Humane Society of Jefferson County
- Phone: (920) 674-2048
Notes from the shelter:
- Has done well with other dogs once she’s comfortable
- No known experience with cats or kids yet
- More information coming soon from the shelter
If you’re interested in a strong, steady companion and can give Bella Rose time to settle in, she may be a great match.
👉 Meet Bella Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LaLa
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Humane Society of Jefferson County
- Phone: (920) 674-2048
Notes from the shelter:
- Has done well with another dog
- No known experience with cats or kids
- More information coming soon from the shelter
LaLa has already shown she can get along with another dog, and she’s hoping for a home that will help her continue to blossom.
👉 Meet LaLa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Barton
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Humane Society of Jefferson County
- Phone: (920) 674-2048
Notes from the shelter:
- Has done well with another dog
- No known experience with cats or kids
- More information coming soon from the shelter
Barton is looking for a family who will give him patience, structure, and love as he settles into home life.
👉 Meet Barton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Jefferson, WI, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Jefferson County or calling (920) 674-2048 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find the homes they deserve.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.