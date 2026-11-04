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Jefferson

🐶 Loyal Jefferson Dogs Ready to Join Your Family

2 days ago

Looking for a new best friend in Jefferson, WI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Jefferson County for someone to bring them home and love them.

Bella Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N90fN_1GkOw0bN00
  • Breed: Cane Corso mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
  • Adoption Fee: $250
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Jefferson County
  • Phone: (920) 674-2048

Notes from the shelter:

  • Has done well with other dogs once she’s comfortable
  • No known experience with cats or kids yet
  • More information coming soon from the shelter

If you’re interested in a strong, steady companion and can give Bella Rose time to settle in, she may be a great match.
👉 Meet Bella Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

LaLa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzIkd_1GkOw0bN00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
  • Adoption Fee: $250
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Jefferson County
  • Phone: (920) 674-2048

Notes from the shelter:

  • Has done well with another dog
  • No known experience with cats or kids
  • More information coming soon from the shelter

LaLa has already shown she can get along with another dog, and she’s hoping for a home that will help her continue to blossom.
👉 Meet LaLa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Barton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrtaO_1GkOw0bN00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with white
  • Adoption Fee: $250
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Jefferson County
  • Phone: (920) 674-2048

Notes from the shelter:

  • Has done well with another dog
  • No known experience with cats or kids
  • More information coming soon from the shelter

Barton is looking for a family who will give him patience, structure, and love as he settles into home life.
👉 Meet Barton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jefferson, WI, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Jefferson County or calling (920) 674-2048 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find the homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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