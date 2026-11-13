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Prentiss
LEGO Club meets Nov. 16 at two libraries
7 days ago
LEGO Club will meet on Monday, November 16 from 3:30–4:30 p.m. at both the Prentiss Public Library and the Dr. Frank L. Leggett Public Library in Bassfield, MS. Lego builders of all ages are welcome to drop in and build.
This content is adapted from materials provided by JDC MS Public Libraries
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