Hunters in Jefferson County can donate whole deer for venison that will go to food pantries, with donations accepted through January 7, 2027. In Jefferson County, Pernat’s Premium Meat in Johnson Creek is taking donated deer during the gun deer season; hunters must legally harvest, field-dress, register the deer, call the processor first to confirm space, then drop it off during business hours and sign a log to receive free processing (the head and antlers may be kept). All donated ground venison is tested for CWD before going to food pantries. To find other participating processors in Wisconsin, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/hunt/donation.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Jefferson County, Wisconsin