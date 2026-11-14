📢 Jefferson County earns 4th straight clean audit

Jefferson County has received clean audits from the Washington State Auditor’s Office for the fourth year in a row.

The 2026 audits found no issues with the County’s:

Financial statements

Federal and state awards (Federal Single Audit)

(Federal Single Audit) Accountability practices like accounts payable, payroll, elections billing, cash handling, juvenile court contracts, LTAC compliance, Open Public Meetings Act compliance, and overall financial condition

The State Auditor did reopen the 2022 audit and issued one finding: the County had misreported $1,546,633 in Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF) grant spending on its federal awards schedule. The County has corrected the error, and the Treasurer’s Office completed the required single audit of that program.

You can read the full audit reports on the Washington State Auditor’s Office website under Financial Statements and Federal Single Audit Report.