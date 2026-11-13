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Jefferson County
Nome hosts luncheon honoring first responders
7 days ago
The City of Nome hosted a First Responders Luncheon to honor members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders who serve local communities. The sheriff’s office thanked Nome for its generosity, hospitality, and public show of support for the men and women who protect and serve the area.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office-Texas
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