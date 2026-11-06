Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Jefferson County

📅 2026 Veterans Day school events for Jefferson County veterans

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J2Vj_1GoSS9my00

📅 Veterans Day 2026 events at Jefferson County Schools

Jefferson County Schools is hosting free Veterans Day programs and meals to honor veterans on November 6, 10, and 11, 2026. Veterans are welcome at any event.

Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

  • Piedmont Elementary1:00 p.m. Veterans Day Program

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026

  • Dandridge Elementary8:15 a.m. Veterans Breakfast & Program
  • Jefferson County High School5:00 p.m. Veterans Dinner, 7:00 p.m. Night of the Patriots performance
    • Veterans are encouraged to RSVP for the chili dinner and evening performance by Nov. 9 at 865-397-2460 or online. Reserved seating for veterans is held until 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026

  • Talbott Elementary8:15 a.m. Veterans Breakfast (Cafeteria); 9:00 a.m. Program (Gym)
  • Jefferson Elementary9:00 a.m. Program (Gym)
  • Mt. Horeb Elementary9:00 a.m. Program (Gym)
  • New Market Elementary9:30 a.m. Program with music & guest speaker
  • White Pine School1:00 p.m. Program (Gym), refreshments after
  • Jefferson Middle School1:00 p.m. Program (Gym)
  • Maury Middle School1:00 p.m. Program (Gym)
  • Rush Strong School1:30 p.m. Veterans Day Parade

More Info: TES News Post - Talbott Elementary School

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments