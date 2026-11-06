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Jefferson County
📅 2026 Veterans Day school events for Jefferson County veterans
8 days ago
📅 Veterans Day 2026 events at Jefferson County Schools
Jefferson County Schools is hosting free Veterans Day programs and meals to honor veterans on November 6, 10, and 11, 2026. Veterans are welcome at any event.
Friday, Nov. 6, 2026
- Piedmont Elementary – 1:00 p.m. Veterans Day Program
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026
- Dandridge Elementary – 8:15 a.m. Veterans Breakfast & Program
- Jefferson County High School – 5:00 p.m. Veterans Dinner, 7:00 p.m. Night of the Patriots performance
- Veterans are encouraged to RSVP for the chili dinner and evening performance by Nov. 9 at 865-397-2460 or online. Reserved seating for veterans is held until 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026
- Talbott Elementary – 8:15 a.m. Veterans Breakfast (Cafeteria); 9:00 a.m. Program (Gym)
- Jefferson Elementary – 9:00 a.m. Program (Gym)
- Mt. Horeb Elementary – 9:00 a.m. Program (Gym)
- New Market Elementary – 9:30 a.m. Program with music & guest speaker
- White Pine School – 1:00 p.m. Program (Gym), refreshments after
- Jefferson Middle School – 1:00 p.m. Program (Gym)
- Maury Middle School – 1:00 p.m. Program (Gym)
- Rush Strong School – 1:30 p.m. Veterans Day Parade
More Info: TES News Post - Talbott Elementary School
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