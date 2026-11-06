📅 2026 Veterans Day school events for Jefferson County veterans

📅 Veterans Day 2026 events at Jefferson County Schools Jefferson County Schools is hosting free Veterans Day programs and meals to honor veterans on November 6, 10, and 11, 2026. Veterans are welcome at any event. Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 Piedmont Elementary – 1:00 p.m. Veterans Day Program Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026 Dandridge Elementary – 8:15 a.m. Veterans Breakfast & Program

– Veterans Breakfast & Program Jefferson County High School – 5:00 p.m. Veterans Dinner, 7:00 p.m. Night of the Patriots performance Veterans are encouraged to RSVP for the chili dinner and evening performance by Nov. 9 at 865-397-2460 or online. Reserved seating for veterans is held until 6:45 p.m.

– Veterans Dinner, Night of the Patriots performance Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 Talbott Elementary – 8:15 a.m. Veterans Breakfast (Cafeteria); 9:00 a.m. Program (Gym)

– Veterans Breakfast (Cafeteria); Program (Gym) Jefferson Elementary – 9:00 a.m. Program (Gym)

– Program (Gym) Mt. Horeb Elementary – 9:00 a.m. Program (Gym)

– Program (Gym) New Market Elementary – 9:30 a.m. Program with music & guest speaker

– Program with music & guest speaker White Pine School – 1:00 p.m. Program (Gym), refreshments after

– Program (Gym), refreshments after Jefferson Middle School – 1:00 p.m. Program (Gym)

– Program (Gym) Maury Middle School – 1:00 p.m. Program (Gym)

– Program (Gym) Rush Strong School – 1:30 p.m. Veterans Day Parade

More Info: TES News Post - Talbott Elementary School