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⚠️ Nov 13 virtual oil & gas hearing for Jefferson County unit
10 days ago
⚠️ Virtual oil & gas unitization hearing for Jefferson County
The Ohio Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management will hold a virtual hearing on the Bodhi SW CRC JF Unit in Jefferson County.
- Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
- Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- Format: Virtual hearing
If you want to listen in or take part:
- Web meeting number: 2348 760 7063
- Password: mHZKuibN337
- Join by phone: +1-408-418-9388
- Phone passcode: 23487607063##
This hearing is to consider the proposed Bodhi SW CRC JF Unit related to oil and gas development in Jefferson County.
More Info: Oil and Gas Unitization Hearing - Bodhi SW CRC JF ...
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