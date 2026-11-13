⚠️ Virtual oil & gas unitization hearing for Jefferson County

The Ohio Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management will hold a virtual hearing on the Bodhi SW CRC JF Unit in Jefferson County.

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Friday, Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Format: Virtual hearing

If you want to listen in or take part:

Web meeting number: 2348 760 7063

Password: mHZKuibN337

Join by phone: +1-408-418-9388

Phone passcode: 23487607063##

This hearing is to consider the proposed Bodhi SW CRC JF Unit related to oil and gas development in Jefferson County.