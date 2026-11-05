📢 Remembering the 1916 Bessie Mine explosion in Jefferson County

On November 4, 1916, an underground explosion at the Bessie coal mine near Palos in Jefferson County killed 30 miners. Thirty‑eight men were working the night shift when gas and coal dust ignited, sending a powerful blast through the mine and out the slope entrance.

Only 8 miners survived. Five made their way out after about 3 hours, and three more were rescued about 15 hours later by teams using breathing equipment. Rescue crews had to work through wrecked tunnels, bad air, and the risk of another explosion.

The mine was operated by Sloss-Sheffield Steel and Iron Company, part of the coal and iron industry that helped build Birmingham’s growth. Investigators later pushed for safer lamps, better ventilation, and stronger dust control—steps that helped shape modern mine-safety rules.

This piece asks residents to remember the 30 men who never came home, the survivors, and the families and rescuers whose lives were changed, as part of the shared history of Jefferson County and Alabama.