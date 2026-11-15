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🐱 Playful Jefferson City Kittens Ready for Adoption
Three sweet kittens in Jefferson City, TN are hoping for loving homes. All are young, adorable, and waiting at Companion Animal Rescue & Education.
Molly
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Companion Animal Rescue & Education
- Phone: (865) 471-5696
Molly is a young brown tabby girl with a soft medium coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a family ready for kitten playtime and gentle guidance as she grows.
👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mole
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Companion Animal Rescue & Education
- Phone: (865) 471-5696
Mole is a baby brown tabby boy with a fluffy medium-length coat. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good house manners.
👉 Meet Mole and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CAJC-Stray
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue/white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Companion Animal Rescue & Education
- Phone: (865) 471-5696
This tiny gray/blue and white kitten is a shorthaired baby girl. She’s young, curious, and ready for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved.
👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Jefferson City, TN and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Companion Animal Rescue & Education at (865) 471-5696 or visit their listings to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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