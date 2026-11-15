Three sweet kittens in Jefferson City, TN are hoping for loving homes. All are young, adorable, and waiting at Companion Animal Rescue & Education.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Companion Animal Rescue & Education

Phone: (865) 471-5696

Molly is a young brown tabby girl with a soft medium coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a family ready for kitten playtime and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Companion Animal Rescue & Education

Phone: (865) 471-5696

Mole is a baby brown tabby boy with a fluffy medium-length coat. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good house manners.

👉 Meet Mole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue/white

Gray or blue/white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Companion Animal Rescue & Education

Phone: (865) 471-5696

This tiny gray/blue and white kitten is a shorthaired baby girl. She’s young, curious, and ready for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jefferson City, TN and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Companion Animal Rescue & Education at (865) 471-5696 or visit their listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.