Jefferson City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and techs who want steady work and good benefits. Here are a few strong openings worth a closer look.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Jefferson City, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($5,000 sign-on bonus)

RN role focused on training and educating nursing staff in a skilled nursing setting. Great fit if you enjoy teaching, staying on top of regulations, and helping shape quality of care across the whole team.

Employer: GENESIS HEAT AND VASCULAR ASSOCIATES

Location: Jefferson City, TN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $45.00 – $50.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, paid time off

Hands-on imaging role where you prepare and administer radioactive drugs, run imaging equipment, and keep patients safe. Strong hourly pay plus a full benefits package for experienced nuclear med techs.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys Home Health)

Location: Jefferson City, TN

Type: Full-time, weekends (Sat, Sun + 1 weekday)

Pay Range: $67,905 – $101,857 annual total cash target $32.65 – $48.97 hourly rate $39.18 – $58.76 per visit point



Home health Nurse Case Manager role for RNs who like one-on-one care in patients’ homes. Mix of visit-based and hourly pay, with room to grow inside a large, well-known healthcare system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good clinical roles in Jefferson City tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.