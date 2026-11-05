🏥 Multiple Home Health Openings in Jefferson City, TN

Home health is hopping in Jefferson City, TN right now. If you like one‑on‑one patient care and flexible schedules, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Amedisys Home Health

Amedisys Home Health Location: Jefferson City, TN

Jefferson City, TN Type: Full Time (Saturday, Sunday + 1 weekday)

Full Time (Saturday, Sunday + 1 weekday) Salary: Not listed

This role is all about helping patients move better at home while you work a focused weekend‑heavy schedule. Good fit if you want full‑time hours but like having weekdays free.

Employer: Amedisys Home Health

Amedisys Home Health Location: Jefferson City, TN

Jefferson City, TN Type: PRN / As needed (includes some Saturdays)

PRN / As needed (includes some Saturdays) Salary: Not listed

Great if you want extra income or flexible work. You’ll cover overflow and PTO, stepping in to keep patients’ therapy plans on track.

Employer: Amedisys

Amedisys Location: Jefferson City, TN

Jefferson City, TN Type: Part Time (2 days/week, possible Saturday visits)

Part Time (2 days/week, possible Saturday visits) Salary: Not listed

Nice middle ground if you don’t want full time. You’ll provide in‑home PT, focusing on mobility, function, and safe discharge planning.

Employer: Amedisys

Amedisys Location: Jefferson City, TN

Jefferson City, TN Type: Part Time (2 days/week)

Part Time (2 days/week) Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you enjoy teaching and direct patient care. You’ll check vitals, review meds, perform ordered procedures, and support patients and caregivers in their homes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.