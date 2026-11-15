Jefferson City has some solid healthcare roles open right now, especially if you like steady hours and patient-focused work.

Employer: StoneBridge Senior Living

StoneBridge Senior Living Location: Jefferson City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on nursing role in a senior living community, focused on meds, treatments, and daily resident care. Good fit if you enjoy working with older adults and want benefits, PTO, 401(k), flexible scheduling, and training/tuition support.

Employer: SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Jefferson City

Location: Jefferson City, MO

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week, Evening Shift)

Schedule: Monday–Thursday, four 9-hour shifts (12:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

Monday–Thursday, four Sign-on Bonus: Up to $10,000 for qualified external candidates

for qualified external candidates Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based imaging role doing x-rays, fluoro, portables, OR exams, and possibly limited CT in emergencies. Great if you want a 4-day workweek, steady evenings, and already hold ARRT and BLS.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.