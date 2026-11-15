Jefferson City’s retail scene is busy, and several big-name stores are hiring. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles, with both full-time and part-time options.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #29

Walmart Supercenter Location: 724 Stadium West Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

+ possible and Shifts: Opening, Morning, Overnight

Stock and rotate fresh meat and produce, keep displays full, and follow food safety rules. Comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Jefferson City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Help run the store, lead the team, support hiring and training, and drive sales and customer service. Good fit if you have 2–4 years retail leadership and want growth, with benefits like health and dental, paid vacation, 401(k), and paid training.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Jefferson City, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Night shift role focused on stocking, checking dates, keeping aisles clean, and helping customers find what they need. Great if you like quieter shifts and can handle some lifting and basic math.

Employer: Gerbes

Location: Jefferson City, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Similar to the Kroger role: stock shelves, check freshness, follow food safety rules, and help customers in the evenings. Good entry-level job if you’re friendly, reliable, and okay with late hours.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.