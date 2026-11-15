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Jefferson City
🛒 Jefferson City Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
5 days ago
Jefferson City’s retail scene is busy, and several big-name stores are hiring. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles, with both full-time and part-time options.
Meat/Produce Team Associate – Walmart
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #29
- Location: 724 Stadium West Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives
- Shifts: Opening, Morning, Overnight
- Stock and rotate fresh meat and produce, keep displays full, and follow food safety rules. Comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.
Assistant Manager – Citi Trends
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Jefferson City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Help run the store, lead the team, support hiring and training, and drive sales and customer service. Good fit if you have 2–4 years retail leadership and want growth, with benefits like health and dental, paid vacation, 401(k), and paid training.
Grocery Night Clerk – Kroger
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Jefferson City, MO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Night shift role focused on stocking, checking dates, keeping aisles clean, and helping customers find what they need. Great if you like quieter shifts and can handle some lifting and basic math.
Grocery Night Clerk – Gerbes
- Employer: Gerbes
- Location: Jefferson City, MO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Similar to the Kroger role: stock shelves, check freshness, follow food safety rules, and help customers in the evenings. Good entry-level job if you’re friendly, reliable, and okay with late hours.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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