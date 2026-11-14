Jefferson City has some solid public safety openings right now, especially if you like steady work, good benefits, and serving your neighbors.

Below are a couple of standout roles you can scan and apply for fast.

Employer: State of Missouri – Missouri Department of Corrections

State of Missouri – Location: Jefferson City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Includes $0.75/hour medium security differential (plus possible $2.00/hour shift and $1.00/hour restrictive housing differentials, depending on assignment)

Lead and mentor Correctional Officers while helping keep a medium-security facility safe and orderly. This role comes with strong state benefits (retirement, health, paid leave, uniforms, training) and a 1% pay increase every two years of continuous service up to 20 years. Prior DOC, military, or adult custody experience required.

Employer: Cole County Sheriff’s Office

Location: Jefferson City, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $38,000/year

Support law enforcement behind the scenes handling warrants, sex offender registry, conceal carry, and incoming calls. Evening shift with a safe work environment, paid holidays and vacation, paid employee medical insurance, and multiple retirement programs (LAGERS and CERF). Typing skills and the ability to multitask are key.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—public safety agencies often promote from within and offer clear career paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.