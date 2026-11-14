Jefferson City has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from night-shift plant work to state building leadership roles and mobile car care.

Below are several Building & Grounds Maintenance openings you can scan fast and click through if they fit.

Employer: American Plastics

American Plastics Location: Jefferson City, MO

Type: Full-time, Nights (12-hour shifts, 2/2/3 schedule)

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay, medical/dental, 401k, paid vacation)

Hands-on role keeping injection molding machines and plant equipment running (electrical, hydraulics, pneumatics, general facility maintenance). The 2/2/3 schedule means 3-day weekends every other week and only about 14 workdays a month.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Jefferson City, MO

Type: Full-time, mobile/field-based

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like working on your own and take pride in a clean car. You’ll travel to customers, use your own detailing gear, and handle full interior and exterior detailing while providing friendly, professional service.

Employer: State of Missouri – OA Facilities Management, Design & Construction

Location: Jefferson City, MO (Central Region – Capitol, Governor’s Mansion, State Office Building)

Type: Full-time, supervisory

Salary: Base pay plus possible differentials; includes state benefits, pension, generous leave, health insurance

Lead a team of trades workers (electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, grounds, and more) caring for some of Missouri’s most important buildings. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in skilled trades, 2–3 years supervising, and want long-term career growth with strong state benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.