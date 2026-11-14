📢 Jefferson City opens funding for homelessness services

Jefferson City is changing how it supports people experiencing homelessness as the colder months arrive.

The city is seeking proposals from qualified organizations to provide a range of homelessness services, including:

Day shelter and resource center services

Outreach and engagement

Housing navigation and case management

Service coordination and transportation assistance

Shelter operations and other supportive services

For the first time, the public services portion of the Community Development Block Grant funding is being offered through a competitive application process and is being directed toward homelessness services, based on needs identified by the Mayor’s Task Force.

Residents can:

Apply for personal financial assistance

If part of a qualified nonprofit, submit a service proposal

All forms are available on Jefferson City’s webpage.