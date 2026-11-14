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📢 Jefferson City opens new funding for homelessness services
📢 Jefferson City opens funding for homelessness services
Jefferson City is changing how it supports people experiencing homelessness as the colder months arrive.
The city is seeking proposals from qualified organizations to provide a range of homelessness services, including:
- Day shelter and resource center services
- Outreach and engagement
- Housing navigation and case management
- Service coordination and transportation assistance
- Shelter operations and other supportive services
For the first time, the public services portion of the Community Development Block Grant funding is being offered through a competitive application process and is being directed toward homelessness services, based on needs identified by the Mayor’s Task Force.
Residents can:
- Apply for personal financial assistance
- If part of a qualified nonprofit, submit a service proposal
All forms are available on Jefferson City’s webpage.
More Info: Jefferson City makes new moves to assist homeless ...
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