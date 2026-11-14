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Jefferson City
🏥 Jefferson City MO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
12 days ago
Jefferson City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both local hospital work and high‑pay travel contracts. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $2,627/week
- Employer: ALOIS Healthcare
- Location: Jefferson City, MO (travel assignment)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Estimated pay: $2,627 per week
This 13‑week travel role is ideal if you’re a Radiation Therapist who wants strong weekly pay and daytime hours. You’ll work with oncology teams using imaging equipment to deliver targeted cancer treatments while ALOIS supports you with stipends and traveler perks.
Cardiac Catheterization Technologist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Jefferson City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support high‑acuity cardiac and vascular procedures in a collaborative cath lab setting. Great fit if you’re confident with imaging equipment, sterile technique, and want to grow your skills in advanced interventional work.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,164/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Jefferson City, MO (travel assignment)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, rotating 12s
- Estimated pay: $2,163.64 per week
Take your RRT/CRT skills on the road with a 13‑week contract that includes housing and M&I per diems plus full benefits. You’ll focus on bedside respiratory care while AHS handles housing options, weekly pay, and 24/7 recruiter support.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department (Weekend Contract)
- Employer: SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Jefferson City
- Location: Jefferson City, MO
- Type: PRN internal contract, full-time hours, weekends
- Schedule: Fri–Sun, 1 pm–1 am
- Salary: Not listed (premium weekend/contract pay noted)
Perfect if you’re an experienced ED RN who wants a set weekend schedule with premium pay. You’ll handle complex emergency patients, work 12‑hour shifts Friday–Sunday, and access SSM’s strong benefits and education support.
Infection Preventionist
- Employer: SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Jefferson City
- Location: Jefferson City, MO
- Type: Full-time, onsite, Mon–Fri days
- Salary: Not listed
Great role if you love data, quality, and patient safety. You’ll lead infection surveillance, education, and reporting, work closely with leaders and frontline staff, and help shape hospital‑wide prevention strategies.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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