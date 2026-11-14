Jefferson City has a nice mix of retail and food service roles right now, from beauty counters to pizza shops. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City, MO Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about helping guests find products they love, doing simple makeup or skincare demos, running the register, and keeping the store looking great. Good fit if you’re into beauty, like chatting with customers, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings and weekends.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City, MO Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

More behind-the-scenes than the Beauty Advisor role: stocking shelves, handling shipments, setting displays, and keeping the store clean and organized. Ideal if you like a fast pace, don’t mind early mornings or overnights, and enjoy detailed, task-focused work.

Employer: Missouri Furniture (Ashley Homestore)

(Ashley Homestore) Location: Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: Average $45,000–$65,000/year; top earners $100,000+; hourly pay with weekly & monthly bonuses

Help customers design rooms they love and guide them through furniture and mattress choices. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and training, and is great if you’re outgoing, goal-driven, and open to evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City, MO Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Take orders, make pizzas, and keep customers happy in a busy, fun store. They hire from within, so this can be a first step toward management if you’re 16+, reliable, and ready for fast-paced work.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.