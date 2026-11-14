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Jefferson City
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Jefferson City, MO
12 days ago
Jefferson City has a nice mix of retail and food service roles right now, from beauty counters to pizza shops. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying on your feet.
Seasonal Beauty Advisor
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Jefferson City, MO
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about helping guests find products they love, doing simple makeup or skincare demos, running the register, and keeping the store looking great. Good fit if you’re into beauty, like chatting with customers, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings and weekends.
Seasonal Task Associate
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Jefferson City, MO
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
More behind-the-scenes than the Beauty Advisor role: stocking shelves, handling shipments, setting displays, and keeping the store clean and organized. Ideal if you like a fast pace, don’t mind early mornings or overnights, and enjoy detailed, task-focused work.
Sales Professional – Ashley Homestore
- Employer: Missouri Furniture (Ashley Homestore)
- Location: Jefferson City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Average $45,000–$65,000/year; top earners $100,000+; hourly pay with weekly & monthly bonuses
Help customers design rooms they love and guide them through furniture and mattress choices. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and training, and is great if you’re outgoing, goal-driven, and open to evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Customer Service Rep – 1717 Christy Dr.
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Jefferson City, MO
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Take orders, make pizzas, and keep customers happy in a busy, fun store. They hire from within, so this can be a first step toward management if you’re 16+, reliable, and ready for fast-paced work.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.