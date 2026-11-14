Jefferson City has some solid office jobs open right now, from front desk work to higher-level state roles. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Becvar Optometry

Becvar Optometry Location: Jefferson City, MO ( in-person )

Jefferson City, MO ( ) Type: Part-time , 23–28 hours/week

, Salary: Pay based on experience/qualifications (not listed)

Warm, people-focused role greeting patients, answering phones, booking appointments, and handling insurance checks. Hours are Mon 8–1, Tue 8–6, Thu 8–6 plus up to 4 extra hours if you want them; all duties are trainable.

Employer: State of Missouri – Department of Corrections

Location: Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: Annual salary includes $1.50/hour maximum security differential; extra differentials possible by shift/assignment

Office role with real responsibility: scheduling, typing and editing documents, supervising clerical staff, handling payroll/time records, and helping with purchasing and reports. Comes with strong state benefits, retirement, paid leave, and promotion-from-within opportunities.

Employer: State of Missouri – Department of Mental Health

Location: Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City, MO Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

, Mon–Fri Salary: Up to $50,920.80/year, based on experience and education

Higher-level admin role where you supervise the front desk, manage PCards, help with telecom and IT equipment, process purchase orders, support leasing and building needs, and back up the General Services Manager. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like variety in your day, and want state benefits and pension.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.