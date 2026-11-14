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📋 Jefferson City admin jobs with multiple office roles open
Jefferson City has some solid office jobs open right now, from front desk work to higher-level state roles. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.
Receptionist/Front Desk at Optometry Office
- Employer: Becvar Optometry
- Location: Jefferson City, MO (in-person)
- Type: Part-time, 23–28 hours/week
- Salary: Pay based on experience/qualifications (not listed)
Warm, people-focused role greeting patients, answering phones, booking appointments, and handling insurance checks. Hours are Mon 8–1, Tue 8–6, Thu 8–6 plus up to 4 extra hours if you want them; all duties are trainable.
Administrative Support Assistant - JCCC Personnel
- Employer: State of Missouri – Department of Corrections
- Location: Jefferson City, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Annual salary includes $1.50/hour maximum security differential; extra differentials possible by shift/assignment
Office role with real responsibility: scheduling, typing and editing documents, supervising clerical staff, handling payroll/time records, and helping with purchasing and reports. Comes with strong state benefits, retirement, paid leave, and promotion-from-within opportunities.
Administrative Support Professional (DA0001113-111226)
- Employer: State of Missouri – Department of Mental Health
- Location: Jefferson City, MO
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
- Salary: Up to $50,920.80/year, based on experience and education
Higher-level admin role where you supervise the front desk, manage PCards, help with telecom and IT equipment, process purchase orders, support leasing and building needs, and back up the General Services Manager. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like variety in your day, and want state benefits and pension.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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