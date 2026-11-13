Jefferson City has some solid options right now if you like sales, people, and storytelling. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Jefferson Bank

Jefferson Bank Location: Jefferson City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and grow relationships with local business customers and be their go-to contact for banking needs. You’ll follow up on new and existing accounts, match customers with the right products, and support the Business Banking team with calls, emails, and product questions.

Employer: Central Missouri Newspapers, Inc.

Central Missouri Newspapers, Inc. Location: Jefferson City, MO (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35,000–$65,000 per year

Sell advertising and marketing solutions for local newspapers and magazines like the Jefferson City News Tribune and JCNT Magazine. This is a face-to-face role with local businesses, mixing prospecting, account management, and community events—great if you enjoy meeting people and closing deals.

Employer: L-A-D Foundation, Inc.

Location: Mid-Missouri (Jefferson City area, plus travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,263–$74,716 per year

Lead digital storytelling for one of Missouri’s best-known conservation groups. You’ll manage websites, social media, and publications, create content about forests and outdoor recreation, and track engagement while working with staff, partners, and researchers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this often lead to other chances inside the same organization.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.