⚖️ Jefferson City, MO Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings

Jefferson City’s public sector is busy hiring in legal and compliance right now, especially around criminal defense, cannabis regulation, and financial fraud.

Here are several solid full-time roles if you want meaningful work with state-level impact.

Employer: State of Missouri – Missouri Public Defender System (MSPD)

State of Missouri – Location: Jefferson City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay listed by State of Missouri (exact amount shown in posting)

Work as a trial attorney representing clients in criminal cases who can’t afford a lawyer. You’ll handle cases from investigation through trial, get strong training and CLE, and receive state benefits including pension, generous leave, and health insurance.

Employer: State of Missouri

Location: 920 Wildwood Dr., Jefferson City, MO 65109

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay listed by State of Missouri (with possible differentials)

Help oversee Missouri’s legal cannabis industry by serving as an expert user of the statewide seed-to-sale track and trace system. This role is data-heavy and fast-paced, focused on inventory control, compliance investigations, and trend analysis, with full state benefits.

Employer: Missouri Secretary of State – Securities Division

Location: Jefferson City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Investigate securities fraud, scams, and unethical financial conduct across Missouri. You’ll follow the money trail, interview victims and suspects, work closely with enforcement attorneys, and help protect investors in high-impact financial cases.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.