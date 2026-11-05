🏗️ Jefferson City MO Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Jefferson City has some solid state engineering roles open right now, especially if you like public projects and steady benefits.

Below are a few standout architecture & engineering jobs hiring in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Employer: State of Missouri (MoDOT)

State of Missouri (MoDOT) Location: Central Laboratory, 1617 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson City, MO

Type: Full-time , supervisory

, supervisory Category: Transportation / civil engineering

This role is MoDOT’s go-to expert for key areas of transportation engineering. You’ll guide major projects, help shape manuals and policies, review exceptions, and supervise staff while supporting one of the largest highway systems in the country. Strong fit if you’re a Missouri PE with 9+ years in highway/transportation engineering and want stable state benefits (pension, generous leave, health coverage).

Employer: State of Missouri – Department of Corrections

Location: Jefferson City, MO (medium-security institution)

(medium-security institution) Type: Full-time

Pay note: Includes $0.75/hour medium-security differential; extra differentials possible for certain shifts/units

Hands-on role installing, inspecting, and maintaining electronic and electrical equipment and systems inside a corrections setting. Good match if you have 4+ years on-the-job training in a trade or a relevant technical program/certification, and want steady hours, strong state benefits, and clear paths for promotion.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.