🏥 Jefferson City healthcare jobs with multiple flexible roles

Jefferson City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to high‑pay travel work. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Elara Caring

Elara Caring Location: Jefferson City, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Home‑based nursing role with 1:1 patient care, flexible schedules, and a focus on helping patients wherever they call home. Offers a competitive pay package, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO and holidays, and tuition reimbursement for full-time staff.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Jefferson City, MO

Type: Full-time, travel contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,885 per week (based on 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour day shifts)

Travel CT Tech assignment with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and day shifts. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE opportunities, referral bonuses, and housing options.

Employer: Village Caregiving

Location: Jefferson City, MO & nearby areas

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$18.00 per hour

Hands‑on caregiving role helping veterans and seniors at home with daily tasks, personal care, and companionship. Offers flexible scheduling, chances for raises and bonuses, and access to vision, dental, accident, hospital/critical illness, STD, and whole life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar openings they don’t always list in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.