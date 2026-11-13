undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WWII Emerging Scholars Symposium
9 days ago
ABILENE, Kan. — The Eisenhower, Roosevelt, and Truman Presidential Libraries invite emerging scholars to submit a presentation abstract to be a featured speaker during the annual WWII Commemorative Symposium. The 2027 symposium is virtual only and will be held the first week of June to align with the D-Day anniversary. This year's theme is War Residuals: Global Economics in a Post-War Recovery.