undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kan. man hospitalized after semi, school bus accident
4 days ago
KEARNY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Thursday in Kearny County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Bluebird school bus driven by Travis Johnson, 50, Garden City, was westbound on County Road 16 at County Road 25. The driver failed to yield and pulled out in front of a southbound 2015 Peterbilt semi driven by Jose S Gonzales, 71, Holcomb.