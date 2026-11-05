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Sheriff's authorities work accidents
3 days ago
On 11042026 at 1315 hours- Deputies were dispatched to US 77 Highway Mile Marker 152 for a single vehicle accident. Susan Davis of Junction City, KS was traveling South on US 77 in her 2026 Toyota Highlander, when she attempted to maneuver around a 2005 Kensworth W900 Semi. Which was driven by Jacob Walter of Reinbeck, IA. Who was attempting to make a right turn into Footlocker, when Susan in her Highlander hit the Semis front bumper on the passenger side. Minor damage was sustained to the Semi. The Highlander was removed from the scene by A Homestead Wrecker, no injuries reported.