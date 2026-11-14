Jasper’s care and support scene is busy right now, with several roles helping neighbors with disabilities live more independent lives. If you like hands-on work and real impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sevita (Mentor Community Services)

Sevita (Mentor Community Services) Location: Jasper, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, helping with daily living, community outings, and personal goals like budgeting and healthy habits. Comes with full benefits for full-time, 401(k) with 3% match, paid time off, and lots of training and growth in a large, stable organization.

Employer: Sevita (ResCare Community Living)

Sevita (ResCare Community Living) Location: Jasper, IN

Type: Full-time, Part-time, As Needed

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team while still providing hands-on support in homes and the community. You’ll supervise staff, help with training and scheduling, and support people with disabilities in building skills and independence. Offers benefits for full-time, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and nationwide advancement paths.

Employer: SIRS, Inc

Location: Jasper, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on direct support role focused on helping people with disabilities reach their own goals and live their “best day” every day. Mix of daily living support, transportation, documentation, and training, with flexible schedule, PTO, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement. SIRS is also a qualifying employer for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or shifts listed on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.