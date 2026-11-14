Looking for a new feline friend in Jasper, IN? These adoptable cats at Dubois County Humane Society are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby / black mix

Brown tabby / black mix Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Dubois County Humane Society

Phone: (812) 482-7387

Nala is a tiny brown tabby baby with striking dark markings. She’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn your routine.

👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby / black mix

Brown tabby / black mix Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Dubois County Humane Society

Phone: (812) 482-7387

Simba is a young brown tabby boy with bold black coloring. He’s a great choice if you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime.

👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Dubois County Humane Society

Phone: (812) 482-7387

Grace is a soft gray/blue baby cat with a classic short coat. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond with her new people.

👉 Meet Grace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black and brown tabby mix

Black and brown tabby mix Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Dubois County Humane Society

Phone: (812) 482-7387

Nan is an adult cat with a beautiful mix of black and brown tabby coloring. If you’d like a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten, Nan could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Nan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jasper, Indiana, consider visiting Dubois County Humane Society or calling (812) 482-7387 to learn more about these cats and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.