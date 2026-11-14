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🐱 Sweet Jasper Cats Ready for Adoption at Local Shelter
Looking for a new feline friend in Jasper, IN? These adoptable cats at Dubois County Humane Society are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Nala
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby / black mix
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Dubois County Humane Society
- Phone: (812) 482-7387
Nala is a tiny brown tabby baby with striking dark markings. She’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn your routine.
👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Simba
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby / black mix
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Dubois County Humane Society
- Phone: (812) 482-7387
Simba is a young brown tabby boy with bold black coloring. He’s a great choice if you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime.
👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grace
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Dubois County Humane Society
- Phone: (812) 482-7387
Grace is a soft gray/blue baby cat with a classic short coat. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond with her new people.
👉 Meet Grace and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and brown tabby mix
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Dubois County Humane Society
- Phone: (812) 482-7387
Nan is an adult cat with a beautiful mix of black and brown tabby coloring. If you’d like a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten, Nan could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Nan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Jasper, Indiana, consider visiting Dubois County Humane Society or calling (812) 482-7387 to learn more about these cats and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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