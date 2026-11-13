Jasper’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options in long‑term care, mental health, and outpatient primary care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid roles open right now.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services – St. Charles Health Campus

Trilogy Health Services – Location: Jasper, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay highlight: Enhanced +$4/hour shift differential for all 2nd and 3rd shift LPNs (on top of base pay)

Provide direct clinical care and supervise nursing assistants in a long‑term care setting. Weekly pay, quarterly wage increases, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid parental leave, tuition and student loan help, and more. Text recruiter April at (812) 892‑3189 for quick info.

Employer: Eventus WholeHealth

Location: Jasper, IN (skilled nursing & assisted living facilities)

(skilled nursing & assisted living facilities) Type: Full-time

Bonus: $6,000 sign-on bonus (limited time)

Provide psychotherapy to adults in long‑term care, handling issues from anxiety and depression to serious mental illness and end‑of‑life concerns. You’ll be part of a multidisciplinary team, with a focus on treatment planning, documentation, and close collaboration with facility staff and primary care.

Employer: Elira Health

Location: Jasper, IN

Type: Contract (in‑person)

(in‑person) Schedule: Flexible

Join a combined primary care and behavioral health clinic seeing children through older adults. You’ll handle well‑child visits, physicals, chronic disease follow‑up, and sick visits, and work closely with a PMHNP. Requires at least 1 year FNP experience, Indiana RN/APRN license, FNP certification, prescriptive authority, and DEA.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.