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🤝 Jasper, IN Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring
Jasper has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on, people-focused, and come with steady hours.
Direct Support Professional (Day & Night Shifts)
- Employer: CRF FIRST CHOICE, INC
- Location: Jasper, IN (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,092 – $2,756 per month
- Shifts: 6-hour overnight (12am–6am) and 12-hour day (6am–6pm), 7 days on / 7 days off
- Benefits: Dental, health, vision, life insurance, paid orientation & training
Support adults with developmental disabilities in their homes and in the community. Great if you want a steady full-time schedule with long stretches of days off and paid training to get started.
Direct Support Professional
- Employer: Sevita / ResCare Community Living
- Location: Jasper, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed); full benefits for full-time, 401(k) with 3% match, PTO & holiday pay
Help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities build skills, stay active in the community, and live more independently. Good fit if you’re patient, reliable, and want strong benefits plus room to grow in a large, stable organization.
Program Director, IDD Services
- Employer: Sevita
- Location: Jasper, IN
- Type: Full-time (other schedules may be available)
- Pay: Not listed; includes full compensation/benefits package for full-time, 401(k) with company match, PTO & holiday pay
Lead one to four community programs that support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You’ll manage staff, oversee services, handle scheduling and compliance, and be on-call to support your team—great next step if you have human services experience and want leadership responsibility.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or flexible schedules listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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