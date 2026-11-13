Jasper has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on, people-focused, and come with steady hours.

Employer: CRF FIRST CHOICE, INC

CRF FIRST CHOICE, INC Location: Jasper, IN (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,092 – $2,756 per month

Shifts: 6-hour overnight (12am–6am) and 12-hour day (6am–6pm) , 7 days on / 7 days off

6-hour and 12-hour , Benefits: Dental, health, vision, life insurance, paid orientation & training

Support adults with developmental disabilities in their homes and in the community. Great if you want a steady full-time schedule with long stretches of days off and paid training to get started.

Employer: Sevita / ResCare Community Living

Location: Jasper, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed); full benefits for full-time, 401(k) with 3% match, PTO & holiday pay

Help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities build skills, stay active in the community, and live more independently. Good fit if you’re patient, reliable, and want strong benefits plus room to grow in a large, stable organization.

Employer: Sevita

Location: Jasper, IN

Type: Full-time (other schedules may be available)

(other schedules may be available) Pay: Not listed; includes full compensation/benefits package for full-time, 401(k) with company match, PTO & holiday pay

Lead one to four community programs that support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You’ll manage staff, oversee services, handle scheduling and compliance, and be on-call to support your team—great next step if you have human services experience and want leadership responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or flexible schedules listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.