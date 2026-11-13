Jasper’s retail and customer service scene is steady right now, with a mix of store and office roles. If you like helping people and staying busy, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Acosta Group (PRE-US)

Acosta Group (PRE-US) Location: Jasper, IN 47546 (Walmart)

(Walmart) Pay: $15.00/hour

Type: Part-time

You’ll stock shelves, set up displays, and make sure name-brand products look great in Walmart. Flexible daytime schedule (no evenings), work 2–4 days a week, and even part-timers have access to health plan options including no‑copay telemedicine.

Employer: Hibbett | City Gear

Location: Jasper, IN – German Town Shopping Center

Pay: $12.65/hour

Type: Full-time, hourly

Help run a busy athletic footwear and apparel store—support the Store Manager with staffing, scheduling, merchandising, and customer service. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail/customer service, like a fast pace, and want leadership experience.

Employer: Peak Toolworks

Location: Jasper, IN

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, office-based

Office customer service role supporting industrial tooling customers from quote to delivery. You’ll answer calls and emails, prepare quotes, process orders, coordinate shipments, and make some outbound calls to grow accounts—great if you like problem-solving and detailed work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.