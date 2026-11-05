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Jasper
🛒 Jasper, IN Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Local Openings
7 days ago
Jasper’s customer service scene is busy right now, from gas stations to coffee shops to big-name retail. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Retail Temporary Sales Associate – TJ Maxx
- Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.
- Location: 3879 N Newton Street, Jasper, IN
- Type: Part-time (temporary)
- Pay: $13.25–$13.75 per hour
- Why it’s interesting: Flexible retail role where you can work in different areas of the store, from cashier to stocking. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide range of benefits if you meet hours/service requirements.
CSR Associate – Shell (Lube Way Shell)
- Employer: Shell / Triumph Energy
- Location: 1921 S Lube Way, Jasper, IN 47546
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Classic convenience-store customer service job with lots of variety: running the register, stocking, cleaning, and helping at the fuel pumps. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, on-your-feet role and can handle busy rush times.
Store Manager – Starbucks, Jasper, IN
- Employer: Starbucks Coffee Company
- Location: Jasper, IN
- Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week)
- Pay: Range not listed (base pay depends on experience and location)
- Why it’s interesting: Lead a Starbucks store, coach a team, and run day-to-day operations. Comes with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock programs, paid time off, and even tuition coverage for an online bachelor’s degree through ASU.
Automotive Parts Specialist – Uebelhor Chevy Cadillac
- Employer: Uebelhor & Sons
- Location: Jasper, IN
- Type: Full-time (in person)
- Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)
- Why it’s interesting: Help retail, wholesale, and service customers find the right auto parts while keeping inventory organized. No dealership experience required—they’ll train you—and you get benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and employee discounts on parts and vehicles.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes similar roles at nearby locations.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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