🛒 Jasper, IN Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Local Openings

Jasper’s customer service scene is busy right now, from gas stations to coffee shops to big-name retail. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

TJ Maxx / Location: 3879 N Newton Street, Jasper, IN

Type: Part-time (temporary)

Pay: $13.25–$13.75 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Flexible retail role where you can work in different areas of the store, from cashier to stocking. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide range of benefits if you meet hours/service requirements.

Employer: Shell / Triumph Energy

Location: 1921 S Lube Way, Jasper, IN 47546

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Classic convenience-store customer service job with lots of variety: running the register, stocking, cleaning, and helping at the fuel pumps. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, on-your-feet role and can handle busy rush times.

Employer: Starbucks Coffee Company

Location: Jasper, IN

Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week)

Pay: Range not listed (base pay depends on experience and location)

Range not listed (base pay depends on experience and location) Why it’s interesting: Lead a Starbucks store, coach a team, and run day-to-day operations. Comes with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock programs, paid time off, and even tuition coverage for an online bachelor’s degree through ASU.

Employer: Uebelhor & Sons

Location: Jasper, IN

Type: Full-time (in person)

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) Why it’s interesting: Help retail, wholesale, and service customers find the right auto parts while keeping inventory organized. No dealership experience required—they’ll train you—and you get benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and employee discounts on parts and vehicles.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes similar roles at nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.