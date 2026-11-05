🛒 Jasper, GA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Jasper’s retail and financial service scene is busy right now, with several front-line roles open for people who like helping customers face to face. These are solid options if you’re good with money, details, and friendly conversation.

Employer: Credit Union of Georgia

Credit Union of Georgia Location: Jasper, GA (Pickens Branch)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help members with everyday banking: open accounts, answer questions, and handle teller transactions like deposits and withdrawals. Good fit if you have 1+ year of teller or cashier experience, enjoy problem-solving, and want a stable role in a local credit union.

Employer: Credit Union of Georgia

Credit Union of Georgia Location: Jasper, GA (Pickens Branch)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More advanced member-facing role with a focus on consumer loans and lending. You’ll process loan applications, help members choose the right loan products, and support branch operations—great if you already have bank/credit union lending experience and want to grow.

Employer: Community Choice Financial Family of Brands (TitleMax of Jasper)

Community Choice Financial Family of Brands (TitleMax of Jasper) Location: 106 Travelers Rest Rd, Ste C, Jasper, GA 30143

Type: Full-time (various store operations roles)

Salary: Not listed

In-person Career Day event with 1-on-1 time with a hiring manager to explore customer-facing roles in store operations (think financial services, cash handling, and POS work). They offer paid training, benefits, 401(k) with match, and growth paths across multiple brands—ideal if you want a customer service job with clear advancement.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.