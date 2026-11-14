Jasper’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet. Here are a few full-time roles worth a look this week.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Jasper, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and help run the store while keeping customers happy and the team motivated. Good fit if you like cars, enjoy coaching others, and want clear paths to grow into higher management.

Also listed on Indeed: Same role, more details on benefits

Employer: Palm Beach Tan (Suntime South, LLC)

Location: Jasper, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission + bonus based on performance )

Not listed (commission + ) Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, free tanning, product discounts, training & development, opportunity for advancement, flexible schedule

Run the salon, lead a sales-focused team, and build long-term customer relationships in a fun, competitive setting. Great if you’ve got at least a year of retail or customer service leadership and like working toward sales goals.

Employer: Houchens Food Group

Location: Jasper, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep shelves full, neat, and customer-ready while helping shoppers find what they need. No experience or diploma required, but you should be ready for physical work like lifting, bending, and working in coolers.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.