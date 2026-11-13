Jasper’s food scene is busy right now, especially around Highway 78 and Walker Baptist Medical Center. If you like fast‑paced work and steady hours, there are some solid options open today.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare Location: Walker Baptist Medical Center, Jasper, AL

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour

Type: Full-time

This is a lead role in the hospital kitchen, helping run day‑to‑day operations, assigning tasks, and backing up the shift supervisor. Good fit if you have supervisory, kitchen, and sanitation experience in healthcare and want steady hours plus full‑time benefits.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare

Location: Walker Baptist Medical Center, Jasper, AL

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour

Type: Full-time

You’ll prep and cook meals using set recipes, keep food at safe temps, and help with ordering and kitchen cleanup. They’re looking for 2+ years of cooking experience, and you’ll get access to medical, dental, vision, and other benefits as a full‑time team member.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare

Location: Walker Baptist Medical Center, Jasper, AL

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour

Type: Full-time and part-time available

This role keeps the kitchen running: dishwashing, mopping, trash, and moving supplies between storage and work areas. Great entry point if you have 1 year of dishwashing experience and want hospital‑based work with benefits options.

Employer: Burger King

Location: Store #2872 – 708 Highway 78 East, Jasper, AL

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)

Type: Full-time

You’ll partner with the General Manager to run the restaurant: manage inventory and cash, lead shifts, coach the team, and keep service fast and friendly. Good move if you have 1–2 years of quick service experience and want a clear path to General Manager.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—online applications are open now, and hospital roles especially can fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.