undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Veterans Day parade, cookout & mural unveiling in downtown Jasper
📅 Veterans Day mural unveiling & downtown celebration in Jasper
On Wednesday, November 11, the City of Jasper and local partners will unveil the America 250 Community Unity Tree Mural in downtown.
Here’s the schedule:
- Veterans Day Parade: 10–11:30 a.m.
- Community Veterans Cookout & Rally: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Courthouse Square (burgers for the public)
- Mural Unveiling: 1 p.m. at the Glover Drugs building, 408 18th St E, Jasper, AL
The mural is made from tiles painted by community members, students, and visitors, and will be a permanent piece of public art honoring America’s 250th anniversary and local veterans.
Everyone is welcome to come downtown, enjoy the parade and cookout, and see the mural revealed.
Media inquiries: Tana Collins-Allred, Director of Community and Economic Development, 904-383-2082, tcollins@jaspercity.com.
More Info: Jasper to Unveil America 250 Community Mural on Ve...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.