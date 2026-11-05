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Jasper

📅 Veterans Day parade, cookout & mural unveiling in downtown Jasper

3 days ago
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📅 Veterans Day mural unveiling & downtown celebration in Jasper

On Wednesday, November 11, the City of Jasper and local partners will unveil the America 250 Community Unity Tree Mural in downtown.

Here’s the schedule:

  • Veterans Day Parade: 10–11:30 a.m.
  • Community Veterans Cookout & Rally: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Courthouse Square (burgers for the public)
  • Mural Unveiling: 1 p.m. at the Glover Drugs building, 408 18th St E, Jasper, AL

The mural is made from tiles painted by community members, students, and visitors, and will be a permanent piece of public art honoring America’s 250th anniversary and local veterans.

Everyone is welcome to come downtown, enjoy the parade and cookout, and see the mural revealed.

Media inquiries: Tana Collins-Allred, Director of Community and Economic Development, 904-383-2082, tcollins@jaspercity.com.

More Info: Jasper to Unveil America 250 Community Mural on Ve...

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