📅 Veterans Day parade, cookout & mural unveiling in downtown Jasper

📅 Veterans Day mural unveiling & downtown celebration in Jasper

On Wednesday, November 11, the City of Jasper and local partners will unveil the America 250 Community Unity Tree Mural in downtown.

Here’s the schedule:

Veterans Day Parade: 10–11:30 a.m.

Community Veterans Cookout & Rally: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Courthouse Square (burgers for the public)

on (burgers for the public) Mural Unveiling: 1 p.m. at the Glover Drugs building, 408 18th St E, Jasper, AL

The mural is made from tiles painted by community members, students, and visitors, and will be a permanent piece of public art honoring America’s 250th anniversary and local veterans.

Everyone is welcome to come downtown, enjoy the parade and cookout, and see the mural revealed.

Media inquiries: Tana Collins-Allred, Director of Community and Economic Development, 904-383-2082, tcollins@jaspercity.com.