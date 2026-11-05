🐶 Playful Rescue Dogs in Jarrettsville Ready for Adoption

Jarrettsville has some very special dogs waiting for their forever homes with The Hero Rescue. Each one has their own story and charm, and they’re all hoping to meet a family like yours.

Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Black, wiry coat

Black, wiry coat Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: The Hero Rescue

Location: Jarrettsville, MD

Jarrettsville, MD Good with: Other dogs, kids, and ignores cats

Other dogs, kids, and ignores cats Training: Making great progress with leash walking; still working on potty training

Zander is a happy, lovable pup who is expected to be medium-sized when grown. He’s social, friendly, and would fit well into many different types of families.

👉 Meet Zander and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: The Hero Rescue

Location: Jarrettsville, MD

Jarrettsville, MD Personality: Sweet, a little silly, loves to play and enjoys attention

Sweet, a little silly, loves to play and enjoys attention Training: Sleeps quietly at night, does well in a crate, working on potty training, very treat-motivated

Tootsie is a scruffy little sweetheart with lots of love to give. Her foster family adores her, but she’s ready for a forever family of her own.

👉 Meet Tootsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: The Hero Rescue

Location: Jarrettsville, MD

Kyle is part of the same adorable schnauzer-mix group and is looking for a family to grow up with. Check his listing for the latest details on his personality and needs.

👉 Meet Kyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: The Hero Rescue

Location: Jarrettsville, MD

Jarrettsville, MD Personality: Sweet, playful, full of personality, can be vocal for attention

Sweet, playful, full of personality, can be vocal for attention Training: Sleeps through the night in her crate; still learning manners and boundaries

Tater is a lively little pup who will do best with a patient, consistent family ready to guide her as she grows into the amazing dog she’s meant to be.

👉 Meet Tater and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: The Hero Rescue

Location: Jarrettsville, MD

Rex is another of the schnauzer-mix babies looking for a loving home. Visit his page to learn more about his temperament and current training.

👉 Meet Rex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: The Hero Rescue

Location: Jarrettsville, MD

Jarrettsville, MD Personality: Quiet, curious, playful; loves to explore with his nose to the ground

Quiet, curious, playful; loves to explore with his nose to the ground Good with: Dogs, cats, and kids

Dogs, cats, and kids Training: Sleeps through the night in his crate

Lorax “speaks for the trees” and loves all creatures. He’s a gentle, curious pup who would be a great match for many types of homes.

👉 Meet Lorax and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Havanese / Mixed Breed (Small)

Havanese / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: 5 months (baby)

5 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Weight: About 10 pounds

About 10 pounds Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: The Hero Rescue

Location: Jarrettsville, MD

Jarrettsville, MD Good with: Kids; reported to do well with other dogs

Kids; reported to do well with other dogs Training: Working on potty training

Chloe is a small, playful pup who loves children and would make a wonderful little companion as she continues to grow and learn.

👉 Meet Chloe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: 3 years (adult)

3 years (adult) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Weight: About 42 pounds

About 42 pounds Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: The Hero Rescue

Location: Jarrettsville, MD

Jarrettsville, MD Personality: Full of love, spunk, and silly charm

Full of love, spunk, and silly charm Good with: Foster dog siblings; seems to do well with children

Meech is a big personality in a compact body. He’s social, fun, and ready to bring lots of laughs and love into his new home.

👉 Meet Meech and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Jarrettsville, MD and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups from The Hero Rescue. You can contact the rescue directly through each Adoptapet link for the most current info and their phone number, or to start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.