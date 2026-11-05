undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Rescue Dogs in Jarrettsville Ready for Adoption
Jarrettsville has some very special dogs waiting for their forever homes with The Hero Rescue. Each one has their own story and charm, and they’re all hoping to meet a family like yours.
Zander
- Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black, wiry coat
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: The Hero Rescue
- Location: Jarrettsville, MD
- Good with: Other dogs, kids, and ignores cats
- Training: Making great progress with leash walking; still working on potty training
Zander is a happy, lovable pup who is expected to be medium-sized when grown. He’s social, friendly, and would fit well into many different types of families.
👉 Meet Zander and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tootsie
- Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: The Hero Rescue
- Location: Jarrettsville, MD
- Personality: Sweet, a little silly, loves to play and enjoys attention
- Training: Sleeps quietly at night, does well in a crate, working on potty training, very treat-motivated
Tootsie is a scruffy little sweetheart with lots of love to give. Her foster family adores her, but she’s ready for a forever family of her own.
👉 Meet Tootsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kyle
- Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: The Hero Rescue
- Location: Jarrettsville, MD
Kyle is part of the same adorable schnauzer-mix group and is looking for a family to grow up with. Check his listing for the latest details on his personality and needs.
👉 Meet Kyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tater
- Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: The Hero Rescue
- Location: Jarrettsville, MD
- Personality: Sweet, playful, full of personality, can be vocal for attention
- Training: Sleeps through the night in her crate; still learning manners and boundaries
Tater is a lively little pup who will do best with a patient, consistent family ready to guide her as she grows into the amazing dog she’s meant to be.
👉 Meet Tater and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rex
- Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: The Hero Rescue
- Location: Jarrettsville, MD
Rex is another of the schnauzer-mix babies looking for a loving home. Visit his page to learn more about his temperament and current training.
👉 Meet Rex and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lorax
- Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: The Hero Rescue
- Location: Jarrettsville, MD
- Personality: Quiet, curious, playful; loves to explore with his nose to the ground
- Good with: Dogs, cats, and kids
- Training: Sleeps through the night in his crate
Lorax “speaks for the trees” and loves all creatures. He’s a gentle, curious pup who would be a great match for many types of homes.
👉 Meet Lorax and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chloe
- Breed: Havanese / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: 5 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Weight: About 10 pounds
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: The Hero Rescue
- Location: Jarrettsville, MD
- Good with: Kids; reported to do well with other dogs
- Training: Working on potty training
Chloe is a small, playful pup who loves children and would make a wonderful little companion as she continues to grow and learn.
👉 Meet Chloe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meech
- Breed: French Bulldog
- Age: 3 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 42 pounds
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: The Hero Rescue
- Location: Jarrettsville, MD
- Personality: Full of love, spunk, and silly charm
- Good with: Foster dog siblings; seems to do well with children
Meech is a big personality in a compact body. He’s social, fun, and ready to bring lots of laughs and love into his new home.
👉 Meet Meech and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Jarrettsville, MD and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups from The Hero Rescue. You can contact the rescue directly through each Adoptapet link for the most current info and their phone number, or to start an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.