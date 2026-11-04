📅 Bulldog Football vs Jarrell & Senior Night – Nov. 6, 2026

📅 Bulldog Football Senior Night vs Jarrell – Nov. 6

Burnet CISD will host Varsity Bulldog Football vs. Jarrell on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 7:00–9:00 PM. This game is also Senior Night, when senior players are recognized.

The event is listed under District Events/Athletic Events for Burnet CISD.

Families, students, staff, and community members are welcome to come out and support the Bulldogs and help celebrate the seniors.

You can add the game to your calendar using the “Copy to Google Calendar” or “Download iCal Event” options on the district website event page.